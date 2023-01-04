Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 348,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

