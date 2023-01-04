QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QNTQY. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 410 ($4.94) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 411 ($4.95) to GBX 400 ($4.82) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

