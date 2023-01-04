Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

