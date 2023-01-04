Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.