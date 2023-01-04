QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

