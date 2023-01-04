QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 98,828.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after purchasing an additional 494,140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. 85,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,196. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.