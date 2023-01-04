QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QCOM stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

