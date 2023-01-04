Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 50% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,004.35 and approximately $181,002.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,951.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

