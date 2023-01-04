QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,568.02

QUASA (QUA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $115.59 million and $129,568.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233882 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170442 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,571.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

