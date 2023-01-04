QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.83 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $130.83 million and $133,387.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039295 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00230476 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171027 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $118,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

