Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.13 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01489452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008676 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.01735224 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

