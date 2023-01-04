Rajeev K. Goel Sells 4,824 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 441,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,228. The company has a market cap of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 80.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in PubMatic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
