Rajeev K. Goel Sells 4,824 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 441,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,228. The company has a market cap of $689.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 80.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in PubMatic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.