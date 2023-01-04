Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
