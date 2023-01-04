Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.