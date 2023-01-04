RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 10,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 8,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
RediShred Capital Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
Featured Articles
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.