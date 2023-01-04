Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

