Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $144.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,269. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.