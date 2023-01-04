Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HEICO Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $152.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

