Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0015

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $739,134.41 and $15,280.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00039133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228868 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014542 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,539.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

