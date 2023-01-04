Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $756,533.64 and $16,108.89 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00146622 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,892.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

