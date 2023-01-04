Rune Trading 0% Lower This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Rune has a market cap of $26,267.45 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33946436 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

