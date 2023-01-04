S. R. Schill & Associates Has $53.75 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 28.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.