S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 103 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $553.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $638.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

