S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,238 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

