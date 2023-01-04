Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 262,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 546,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 119 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £265 million and a PE ratio of 1,766.67.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

