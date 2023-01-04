Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $173.09 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Safe has a market capitalization of $173.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00049369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00111590 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00198110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.12814241 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

