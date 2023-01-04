Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of SFE opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.