Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

