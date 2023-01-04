Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

