Saltmarble Price Hits $13.84 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $672.47 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $13.84 or 0.00082170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 13.70490769 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,100,858.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

