Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised their price target on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.33.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Further Reading
