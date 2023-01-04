Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

