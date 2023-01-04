San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,912 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

