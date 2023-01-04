San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

