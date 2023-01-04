San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

