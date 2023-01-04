San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,491 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

