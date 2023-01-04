San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

