San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $318.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

