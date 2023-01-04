Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $220.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

