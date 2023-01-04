Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $220.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.45. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

