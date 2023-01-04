SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

