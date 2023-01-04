Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $1,140.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.32 or 0.07419238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

