Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.93 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $1,407.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.00 or 0.07437895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023591 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

