Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

