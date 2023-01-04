Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

