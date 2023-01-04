Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

