Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $126,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

