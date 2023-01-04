Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,112 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

