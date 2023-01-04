Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 639 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,218,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3,730.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,276,000 after acquiring an additional 521,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 94,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.98.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

