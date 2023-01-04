Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.9 %

SNDR stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

