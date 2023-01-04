Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,945. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

