Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 168,526 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

