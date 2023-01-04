Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

